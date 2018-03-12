

CTV Atlantic





The good old hockey game is causing a headache for parents at a brand new arena complex in Dartmouth.

The four-pad, $43-million arena opened its doors in September. It has three NHL-sized ice pads, as well as an Olympic-sized surface.

But some fans say a design flaw impedes vision of the ice surface from certain seats.

"It’s a beautiful facility. Kids are having fun here, but the problem is as a spectator with the glass being as high as it is, you can't see,” says spectator Gord Lemoine. “You're lifting your head up or you got to duck down, so it’s right in eyesight.”

Frustrations have amplified this week due to Nova Scotia students being in the midst of their March break.

"We have hundreds of people playing hockey and figure skating enjoying the facility, so we're happy it is another option for parents and children right across the municipality to get out there and get active," says Nick Ritcey, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The city has received a chorus of complaints the past few days. Ritcey says they're aware of the issue.

"We're reviewing that to see if there's anything that we can do to change it. If there is, it’s reasonable we'll look at those options," he says.

Fans are happy to hear a change of view may be on the way.

"It wouldn't hurt. If they can do it, complaints would go down and people would be happy," says spectator Vanessa Hocquard.

There's no timeline as to when their review will be complete and whether renovations will be done.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.