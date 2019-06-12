

CTV Atlantic





A nurse who was attacked at the Georges-Dumont Hospital in March broke her silence Wednesday.

It comes after a second assault on a nurse was reported Tuesday at the same hospital.

It's been three months since Natasha Poirier was attacked, but it's a memory that replays in her mind every day.

“I was sure I was going to die and I didn't have the courage to scream anymore,” said Natasha Poirier.

Sunglasses protect her eyes; she's sensitive to the light after the concussion she suffered.

Poirier says she was working as a nurse on March 11th when she was approached by the husband of a patient, who was angry because his wife was moved to another room inside the hospital.

“I said ‘just so I understand, your wife is in front of the nursing station for closer observation?’ he said ‘yes,’ and then he leaned like this and he said ‘I’m giving you three seconds to make a decision.’”

Poirier says that's when the attack began, and lasted for almost twelve minutes before a co-worker came to her rescue.

She suffered a black eye, fractured nose, and a brain contusion.

“I was making a meal about three weeks post-incident and it took me eight hours,” Poirier said.

Between going to the psychologist, physio, chiro, speech and massage therapy, she says it's been a full-time job.

“My life has been affected in every facet,” Poirier said. “My soul, my being, emotionally, psychologically, physically. Everything has been attacked,” Poirier said.

Two days ago, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after another nurse at the Georges-Dumont Hospital was assaulted. He's since been ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric examination.

“Violence in the workplace needs to be reported, no matter how serious the offence or the verbal abuse is,” Poirier said.

Last week, the New Brunswick Nurses Union held a rally outside the Moncton Courthouse to raise awareness of violence in the workplace and to show their solidarity with Natasha.

Bruce Randolph Van Horlick, 69, appeared that day at the courthouse and is charged in the case involving Poirier.

Poirier left the courthouse that day without a word, but Wednesday, she says it was important to break her silence.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.