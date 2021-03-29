FREDERICTON, N.B. -- A massive ice jam on the St.John River at Perth-Andover, N.B., is creating flooding concerns.

The four-kilometre-long ice jam has flooded part of Route 105 leading to the Tobique First Nation and has prompted the closure of three schools in the area, near the Maine border.

Spokesman of New Brunswick's River Watch program Geoffrey Downey says a mobile command post has been set up as officials keep an eye on the ice movement.

He says there are also ice jams at Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Hartland, on the western part of the province.

Downey says heavy rains over the weekend increased currents in some rivers and streams, forcing two vehicles off the road in the southeast.

In one case a culvert was washed out, while the other saw a truck pushed off the road by floodwaters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.