

CTV Atlantic





A business in the Kentville, N.S., area sustained significant damage when flames from a vehicle spread to the building early Monday.

Kentville Fire Chief Brian Desloges says the van was engulfed in flames and the fire had already spread to the building when firefighters arrived on scene around 5 a.m.

The van and building are owned by a plumbing and heating company.

No one was inside the vehicle or building at the time, and no one was injured.

Desloges says the van sat stationary in the company’s parking lot for the entire weekend.

The fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.