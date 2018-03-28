

CTV Atlantic





A majority of Atlantic Canadians believe landlords should be able to change current lease agreements to ban marijuana smoke in their buildings once it’s legalized.

A new survey conducted by Corporate Research Associates found seven in 10 people think landlords should have the right to amend rental agreements when it comes to pot.

The telephone survey was conducted in February using a sample of 1,500 adults.

“It was a mixture of people who own their own home and who also rent. We know from our own research that the split is about 70/30 of those owning their homes versus renting,” says Don Mills of Corporate Research Associates.

Nova Scotia-based Killam Properties tells CTV News that changes to the province's Smoke-Free Places Act should allow the company to change current leases when it comes to marijuana smoke.

Rental companies in New Brunswick tell CTV News they're waiting for more guidance from the provincial government.