Man facing weapons charge after being arrested over the weekend in Halifax

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Police in Halifax say a man is facing weapons-related charges after an incident early Sunday morning involving a hatchet.

    Officers with the Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call at an apartment building on Evans Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

    Police say they found a man inside an apartment with a hatchet.

    At the time, people were asked to avoid the area and police said there was no threat to the public.

    “The man initially refused to exit the apartment and officers deployed a sensory irritant,” said Const. John MacLeod, with the Halifax Regional Police, in a Monday news release.

    “The man then came out of the apartment and was arrested without further incident.”

    Police say they seized the hatchet as well as a replica firearm.

    No injuries were reported.

    Scott David Goldsmith is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

    The 36-year-old will face one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and two counts of mischief (property damage).

