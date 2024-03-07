Messy mix of weather hits the Maritimes, schools across P.E.I. closed

A messy weather system is bringing a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes Thursday.

Several weather warnings remain in place and schools across Prince Edward Island are closed.

Weather warnings

In Nova Scotia, rainfall warnings are in place across most of the province. Environment Canada says up to 50 mm is possible.

“Rain will transition through freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow by this evening before precipitation tapers off tonight,” the warning reads.

A freezing warning is also in effect across central and northern mainland Nova Scotia, as well as the Annapolis Valley.

Environment Canada says the rain in those areas will transition to a period of freezing rain and ice pellets before tapering to light snow by the evening.

In New Brunswick, freezing rain warnings are in effect in Moncton and southeastern areas of the province.

“A mix of freezing rain and ice pellets will persist for several hours today then change to snow this afternoon before tapering to flurries or freezing drizzle this evening,” the warning reads. “Following the significant period of freezing precipitation, snowfall amounts of 10-to-15 cm are expected.

Snowfall warnings are in place in Kent County, Miramichi and area, and Kouchibouguac National Park, where up to 20 cm is possible.

In Charlotte County, Saint John County, and Kings County, rainfall warnings are in effect where 25-to-45 mm is possible.

Special weather statements are also in place in Fredericton and Southern York County, Grand Lake and Queens County and Oromocto and Sunbury County.

In P.E.I., a snowfall warning is in place for Prince County. Snow at times heavy is expected in the area for much of the day.

Environment Canada says there is a risk of freezing rain and ice pellets over far eastern portions of Prince County in the morning.

Meanwhile, freezing rain warnings are in place in Kings and Queens counties.

“Rain will change to a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets this morning. Precipitation will taper to flurries by Thursday evening,” the warning reads.

Schools

In addition to P.E.I.’s school closures, a handful are also closed in Nova Scotia.

In New Brunswick, students are off for March break.

Some Maritime universities are also closed, or are delaying opening.

Government closures

The province of P.E.I. says all provincial civil service offices in the West Prince and East Prince areas are closed for the day.

Health PEI

Health PEI says all public health nursing appointments in the West region are cancelled Thursday morning with a further update expected at noon.

Cardiac and pulmonary rehab appointments at UPEI in Charlottetown are cancelled for the morning. The health authority says an update will be provided for the afternoon session.

Sexual Health, Options, and Reproductive Services appointments are canceled for the day at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

Travel

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the Port aux Basques, N.L., to North Sydney, N.S., route at 11:45 a.m. The North Sydney to Port aux Basques route at 11:45 a.m. is also cancelled.

Several Maritime airports are advising travelers to check the status of their flight for potential weather-impacted delays or cancellations.

Power

Nova Scotia Power is reporting small outages in Wedgeport, Musquodoboit Harbour and Sydney. Their causes are being investigated.

In New Brunswick, NB Power was reporting five outages affecting 43 customers around 10 a.m.

Maritime Electric says it is experiencing outages affecting more than 1,700 customers in Cavendish, Mayfield, New Glasgow, North Rustico, Rustico, West Covehead, Toronto, Gulf Shore Parkway and surrounding areas.