MINTO, N.B. -- Almost three weeks since a fire broke out at a tire recycling facility in Minto, N.B., questions are still lingering in the air about the long-term effects days of burning rubber has had on the environment.

People who live in the community were hoping for some answers at a public meeting Tuesday night.

Environment, public safety, transportation and health officials were there to answer any questions.

Some residents have said they're concerned most about the impact this fire could have on the water table.

The nursing home and health centre run on the industrial park's water source and have been warned not to drink any tap water until it's given the all clear by the department of health.

That hasn't happened yet.

Kris Austin, the MLA for the area, says he hasn't heard of anyone complaining about their well-water -- yet.

There are other issues people have mentioned. They are wondering if the employer, Tracc Tire Recycling, continue on, keeping its 50 to 60 employees?

If so, will Tracc be ordered to change some of the things it's doing, to avoid something like this from ever happening again?

Finally, everyone wants to know what could have been the cause of the fire.