The mother of a teenage girl who was murdered in September has succeeded in having a court-ordered publication ban lifted so that her daughter's name can be made public.

Destiny Andersen's mother wanted everyone to know her name.

“She took pride in everything that she did,” Katy Andersen said last September, the first time you heard her voice, but could not know her name.

Then, her daughter was a 17-year-old homicide victim who was killed Sept. 11. Destiny’s name was under a publication ban, so we couldn't identify her or her mother.

“I guess I just want everybody to see what was stripped from us, what was taken from us,” Katy Andersen said.

As of Friday, media can show Destiny Andersen’s face and publish her name because Katy Andersen successfully applied to have the publication ban on her daughter's identity lifted.

“I want them to put a face and a life to the story,” said Katy Andersen.

But the story behind Destiny Andersen's death is still unclear as it weaves its way through the court system.

Amon Kelleter, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and has undergone a mental evaluation since his arrest. The results of that evaluation have not been released.

A preliminary hearing was supposed to begin Friday, but it was waived because the Crown says there's enough evidence to go to trial.

That’s a relief for Andersen, but she says she struggles daily.

“When she got her license, got her car, you know you always think car accident,” said Katy Andersen. “But your mind doesn't ever, ever go to your child's going to be murdered.”

Destiny was well-known in Woodstock and was on the honour roll at the local high school. She would have graduated this year and wanted to pursue a science degree.

She was loved at the local gas station, where she worked

“She was always happy, she was always smiling, friendly, outgoing,” said friend Tracy Gillin.“The customers loved her, we all loved her.”

Anderson brings a photo of Destiny to each court appearance; she says it helps her.

Kelleter will be back in Woodstock court on April 1.At that time, it's expected trial dates will be set.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.