HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old woman from Porters Lake, N.S. died in motor-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Newport Corner, N.S.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash near civic marker 170 on Highway 215 at 5 p.m.

Police say they located a small passenger vehicle that had overturned on the side of the road. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the RCMP said in a release.

The road was closed and traffic was diverted while a collision analyst gathered evidence.

"The investigation is ongoing," the RCMP said. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time."