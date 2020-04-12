HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating following a suspicious fire involving multiple vehicles in Halifax early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, just after midnight, Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency members responded to reports of multiple vehicles on fire in a business parking lot on Old Sambro Road.

Police say no was injured in the fire, which they add was quickly extinguished.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the fire is suspicious and that it started with one unoccupied vehicle, which was destroyed and spread to a second unoccupied vehicle parked nearby.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.