HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 -- the first new case in more than two weeks.

The person is in their 40s and lives in Zone 3 – the Fredericton region – and it is a travel-related case.

New Brunswick public health said in a news release Thursday that the person is self-isolating.

"New Brunswickers are united as we make our way through these challenging times," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "Despite the uncertainty and the hardships that COVID-19 has created, we have hope and we will emerge stronger and more resilient."

The province also extended the state of emergency mandatory order on Thursday.

In other news, the province announced that anyone entering New Brunswick can now pre-register online.

If you don't have access to the internet, you can pre-register by phone at 1-833-948-2800.

The information being collected is used by public health officials for contact tracing in case there is a COVID-19 outbreak.

The online registration is designed to alleviate delays at the border and to educate travellers on what documents they will need so they can avoid being turned away at the border.

"Each adult entering the province, including a New Brunswicker returning after travel outside the province, needs to complete their own registration," the province said in a news release. "Minor children may be listed on one registration along with the primary applicant who is their parent or guardian. Unaccompanied minors need their own registration."

People regularly travelling, like daily commuters travelling for work, to fulfil a custody order or for medical treatment, can apply for a multiple-use registration.

Residents of the Atlantic provinces should register their travel as "other" and indicate that they are residents of an Atlantic province.