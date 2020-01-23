HALIFAX -- Four months after he unveiled an educational overhaul, New Brunswick education minister, Dominic Cardy, is gearing up to travel the province to put his ideas to the test. One significant priority proposed by Cardy is eliminating age-based grade levels.

For example, the program would place a seven-year-old and nine-year-old in the same group, because they read at the same level.

“This isn't a forced change; it's one that we hope will be embraced by teachers,” says Cardy. “Because again, it's an idea that came from them.”

However, according to the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, they're not keen on the idea yet.

"We welcome innovation, but not at the expense of continual instability in the system,” says New Brunswick Teachers' Association president, Rick Cumming. “Successful innovation requires enough people, technology, professional learning, and time. Ongoing dialogue with the NBTA, as the plan develops, is essential."

“I really think it's a good idea,” says parent of four children, Helga Rennke. “I went to the school, and I met with the principal and she met with the guidance counsellor and they were able to fit a couple of grade 11 classes for her, even though she's only in grade 10 – and she has done well, and she's happy.”

Cardy's vision would see what he calls "Flexible Learning Environments" beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, starting in kindergarten, grade one and grade two – with the intent that all elementary schools adopt the mode within five years.

Rennke says she believes the concept would help students who feel like they're falling behind. She says it would help students learn at their own pace and comprehending subject matter versus constantly reaching for the next step without fully absorbing information.

Meanwhile, the first of eight consultations began on Thursday night in Sackville, N.B. In communities, Rexton and Fredericton, Cardy also plans to meet with students from Aboriginal communities in the hopes of hearing input from all sides.