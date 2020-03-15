SAINT QUENTIN, N.B. -- RCMP in northern New Brunswick say a 57-year-old man is dead after he was struck while giving roadside assistance to another motorist.

Police say the man had stopped Saturday along route 260 near Saint-Quentin, N.B., to help a vehicle that had become stuck in a snowbank.

The man was pushing the stuck vehicle when a third vehicle collided with his, which then struck the victim.

Police say the man died at the scene.

The other motorists were taken to hospital and were later released.

RCMP say the victim was a resident of Saint-Martin-de-Restigouche, N.B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2020.