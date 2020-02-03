MONCTON -- The New Brunswick Nurses Union held a rally outside the Moncton courthouse on Monday to show support and solidarity to survivors of workplace violence.

The protest supported the case of Natasha Poirier, a registered nurse who was attacked at the Georges-Dumont hospital in Moncton last march.

Bruce Randolph Van Horlick was charged with assault causing bodily harm and stood trial to defend the allegations Monday. He has pleaded not guilty.

The New Brunswick Nurses Union says it's time for change.

"We need to have security officers in all facilities in this province," said Paula Doucet, the president of the New Brunswick Nurses Union. "And we need for employers and government to take the safety and security of their employees seriously."

The trial is expected to go until Thursday.