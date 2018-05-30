

CTV Atlantic





Prosecutors in New Brunswick are now reviewing the case of a man killed in a hit-and-run collision, but there is still no word on possible charges.

Police responded to the collision on Saint-Charles South Road in Saint-Charles, N.B., around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Police say 22-year-old Brady Francis had been standing on the side of the road, waiting for a drive home, when he was struck by the vehicle.

Francis, a member of the Elsipogtog First Nation, died at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle had fled the scene before police arrived, but officers seized a pickup truck on Feb. 25. The truck was returned to the owner after police gathered the information required for their investigation.

The RCMP confirmed to CTV News that one person was arrested on March 15, but they were released without charges.

The file is now in the hands of Crown prosecutors to review for possible charges.

Francis’ family and friends have staged a number of public demonstrations, urging the driver to come forward.

Police released photos of the truck in March, asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the hours leading up to the crash to contact them.

Police believe the grey 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck was in and around the Richibucto area, primarily in the communities of Saint-Ignace, Saint-Charles and Saint-Louis-de-Kent, the day of the crash.

They would especially like to speak to anyone who spotted the truck in the Richbiucto area between noon and 10 p.m. on Feb. 24.

The truck has a camouflage-coloured wind deflector on the hood, camouflage window deflectors over the driver and passenger side windows, a "Browning" decal over the front windshield, and several camouflage decals on the tailgate and rear windows.

Police returned to the scene of the collision on April 5 and closed a section of Saint-Charles South Road in Saint-Charles, N.B. to traffic.

Police haven’t said what they were looking for, or whether they found any new evidence related to the case.

Anyone with information about the truck or the incident is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.