The New Brunswick RCMP returned to the scene of a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man in February Thursday evening.

Police tweeted Thursday evening that a section of Saint-Charles South Road in Saint-Charles, N.B. was closed to traffic as they continued to investigate the death of Brady Francis.

They were also asking the public to stay away from the area, so as not to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Police haven’t said what they were looking for, or whether they found any new evidence related to the case.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

Police responded to a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on Saint-Charles South Road around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Police say Francis had been standing on the side of the road, waiting for a drive home, when he was struck by the vehicle. Francis, a member of the Elsipogtog First Nation, died at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle had fled the scene before police arrived, but officers seized a pickup truck on Feb. 25. The truck was returned to the owner after police gathered the information required for their investigation.

Police released pictures of the truck last month. They are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the hours leading up to the crash to contact them.

Police believe the grey 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck was in and around the Richibucto area, primarily in the communities of Saint-Ignace, Saint-Charles and Saint-Louis-de-Kent, the day of the crash. They would especially like to speak to anyone who spotted the truck in the Richbiucto area between noon and 10 p.m. on Feb. 24.

The truck has a camouflage-coloured wind deflector on the hood, camouflage window deflectors over the driver and passenger side windows, a "Browning" decal over the front windshield, and several camouflage decals on the tailgate and rear windows.

Anyone with information about the truck or the incident is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP or Crime Stoppers.