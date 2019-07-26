

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP has confirmed that one of two people found dead inside a business in eastern New Brunswick was the victim of a homicide.

Police responded to the fishing supply store in Pointe-Sapin, N.B., after receiving a 911 call at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman inside.

Police have not released their names, but say the 30-year-old woman was from Saint-Louis-de-Kent, and the 42-year-old man was from Saint-Charles.

Police have also confirmed the woman was the victim of a homicide. They say the man’s death is not considered criminal, but refused to comment on the nature of their deaths.

However, multiple sources told CTV News that shots were fired, and the incident was a murder-suicide.

Police have confirmed that a firearm was seized from the scene.

Area residents say the man and woman both worked at DJ Marine and that they had been in a relationship.

Police are describing the deaths as an isolated incident and say there is no risk to public.

Autopsies are being conducted as the investigation continues.

The small community is located roughly 76 kilometres east of Miramichi, just outside Kouchibouguac National Park.