DIEPPE, N.B. -- New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of a car in connection with the investigation into the homicides of two Dieppe residents in September.

On September 3, 2019, around noon, the vehicle, described as a black, four-door BMW sedan with black rims was observed parked on Alma St. in Moncton.

The driver is described as a male, possibly in his late 20's or early 30's, who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and light-coloured jeans. Police say the driver crossed the road to use a payphone and then returned to his car and drove away toward Main St.

Police believe the driver may have information that is relevant to the investigation into the homicides of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier, who were found dead in their home on Amirault St. on September 7.

Investigators don’t believe their deaths, which were deemed to be homicides, were random incidents.

Anyone with information about black BMW, the driver, or the investigation, is asked to contact the RCMP.