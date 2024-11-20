N.S. election: Announcements expected Wednesday on housing, pharmacare, seniors

The leaders of Nova Scotia’s political parties will make announcements in Halifax Wednesday, with less than one week to go until election day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston will make a housing announcement in Halifax.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender is scheduled to make a pharmacare announcement in Halifax. She will later attend an event to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Liberal Party Leader Zach Churchill says he will announce his party's plan to support seniors during a news conference in Halifax.

On Tuesday, Houston announced his party would invest millions into new highways and other infrastructure, if re-elected, while Churchill promised to create a new platform to better support renters.

Meanwhile, Chender cast her ballot Tuesday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.

Election day is Nov. 26.

