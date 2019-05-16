

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia Justice Department is offering a cash reward for information about the shooting death of a man in Dartmouth six years ago.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting in Dartmouth’s north end on Jan. 7, 2013.

When officers arrived at the Jackson Road apartment, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Raymond Floyd Peters was taken to hospital, where he died the next day.

His death was determined to be a homicide but the case has never been solved.

Now, his homicide has been added to the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about the case that have yet to come forward, and they’re asking those people to contact police.