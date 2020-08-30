HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health is advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 related to a taxi that left the Halifax International Airport on August 24.

The advisory is related to an individual or individuals who accessed a cab leaving the Stanfield Halifax International Airport on August 24 between 6-7 pm, travelling to a residence in Halifax.

Public health says this individual(s) were asymptomatic at the time. The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

Nova Scotia Health says they are directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including September 8, 2020.

Earlier on Sunday, Nova Scotia Health advised of two potential WestJet flights that may have been exposed to COVID-19, including a flight that arrived in Halifax from Calgary at 5:14 p.m. on August 24.

Individuals that may have been exposed during this period should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 including: