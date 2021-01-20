HALIFAX -- A 23-year-old man from Antigonish, N.S. has been arrested for impersonation of a police officer.

Antigonish RCMP responded to recent complaints of a suspect driving what looked like an unmarked police vehicle in the Halifax Regional Municipality and Antigonish County.

Police believe the suspect may have used the mock police vehicle to pull over other vehicles.

The suspect was arrested without incident at a residence in Antigonish, where RCMP also seized a vehicle matching the description.

Police describe the seized vehicle as a white 2013 Ford Taurus with reflective striping along both sides, with a microphone attached to the dashboard, LED lights, and a black push bar mounted on the grill.

The suspect, 23, has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court in March.

The RCMP believe there may be more unreported incidents involving this vehicle trying to pull people over between Halifax and Antigonish.

If anyone has seen this vehicle and know of an incident of this nature, they are asked to contact Cst. Trevor Arsenault at the Antigonish RCMP detachment at 902-863-6500.