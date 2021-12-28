N.S. to begin focusing on PCR test results and hospitalizations, instead of overall COVID-19 case counts

Public health in Nova Scotia is starting to pay less attention to overall COVID-19 case counts as people are starting to test themselves at home, and instead will focus its surveillance on PCR testing and hospitalizations.

While the province has instructed people who test positive to email in their results to PublicHealthPOCT@nshealth.ca – and include their name, date of birth, health card and contact information – Nova Scotia’s top doctor doesn’t anticipate everyone will.

“We know that’s not going to be complete and we’re not going to be using that in any substantive way in terms of our surveillance,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said. “Our surveillance will continue to be primarily based on our PCR testing, as well as I said earlier, we’re shifting to a much greater focus on hospitalization data.”

Strang said Nova Scotia is at a point where it doesn't need to detect and account for every single case of COVID-19.

He said PCR testing is more than adequate enough to give public health a surveillance snapshot in terms of where the province is with the epidemic curve. Dynamics on age and gender in terms of who is getting PCR testing is also important, Strang notes.

“But much more importantly now we have to focus our surveillance on severity. So, what is the number of cases that are going into hospital and into ICU? What are the characteristics around those cases? That’s a much more important focus than trying to monitor and have information on every single COVID case,” said Strang.

Nova Scotia reported 561 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. On Monday, the province's labs completed 4,292 tests. No data was provided on hospitalization numbers, recoveries or the total active case count on Tuesday.

Monday also marked a major shift in Nova Scotia’s testing strategy.

Going forward, most people will test themselves for COVID-19 with a rapid test at home and PCR testing is being reserved for people who are at highest risk – such as people who live in congregate settings, those who older than 50 years old or people who are pregnant.

Rapid antigen testing kits are available at COVID-19 assessment sites across the province by appointment if you have symptoms or have been identified as a close contact.

While Strang said there isn’t a shortage of kits, he said the province does have to use its supply of rapid kits differently.

“If you need a test you will be able to access one,” Strang said. “But what we cannot continue to do is have wide-scale asymptomatic testing.”

Anyone who tests positive is being told to isolate along with everyone in their household. It’s also up to that person to notify their own close contacts.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Lisa Barrett, said if you test positive using a rapid antigen test, there’s no need to test yourself again. However, if you test negative the first time, you have to take a second test.

“You do have to repeat the rapid test. There are very specific instructions about 48 to 72 hours after depending on a whole bunch of different factors,” Barrett said.