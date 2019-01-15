

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old Dartmouth woman is facing a slew of charges after she allegedly fired an airsoft gun and threatened to kill first responders at a crash scene in Dieppe.

Emergency crews responded to Adélard-Savoie Boulevard after a car left the road shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Firefighters and paramedics were the first to respond and they told police that shots were fired at them when they arrived on scene.

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP say the female driver continued to threaten the first responders and an officer fired their weapon during the incident.

The woman was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured.

Morgan Maryanne Connors has been charged with the following offences:

Two counts of pointing a firearm (airsoft gun)

Using a firearm (airsoft gun) while committing the offence of uttering threats to kill

Two counts of uttering threats to kill

Discharging an air gun with intent

Discharging a firearm with intent

Discharging a firearm (airsoft gun) while being reckless to the life or safety of another person

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles)

Possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles) in a motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Connors appeared before a judge Tuesday by way of a tele-remand.

She has been remanded into custody and is due to appear in Moncton provincial court Friday for a bail hearing.