HALIFAX -- A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man outside Moncton.

The RCMP responded to a report of someone causing a disturbance at a home on Osprey Road in Upper Coverdale, N.B., around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a body at the scene. Police say it appears the man had been shot.

The victim has been identified as Evan Straight of Upper Coverdale.

A man was arrested at the scene.

Donald Kyle, also of Upper Coverdale, has been charged with first-degree murder in Straight’s death. He appeared before a judge by way of a tele-remand Monday evening.

Kyle was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday.