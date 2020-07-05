Advertisement
No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B.; one active case in the province
The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 388 tests on Tuesday. To date, the province has 53,847 negative test results, 1,063 positive cases, 63 deaths and two active cases.Nine-hundred and ninety-eight cases are now resolved.
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick identified no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as no patients in the hospital as a result of the virus.
There is one active case in the province, according to their website.
New Brunswick’s last positive case of COVID-19 was reported on June 23, which was a travel-related case involving a person in their 50s from the Moncton region.
All zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level.
To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 165, while 162 have recovered.
As of Sunday, public health staff have conducted 44,347 tests.