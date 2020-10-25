HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the total number of active cases remaining at six.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 612 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

To date, the province has had 108,690 negative test results.

There are 1,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,029 cases are considered resolved, and 65 people have died.

There is no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the province identified three new cases of the virus, all related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

CASE BREAKDOWN

The province's confirmed cases of COVID-19 range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, with most identified in the central zone.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 56 cases

Central zone: 921 cases

Northern zone: 68 cases

Eastern zone: 55 cases

POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURE ON FLIGHT TO HALIFAX

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Public Health advised passengers on a flight from Toronto to Halifax may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health advised of potential exposure on WestJet flight 254 on Oct. 17 from Toronto to Halifax.

The flight departed Toronto at 9:45 p.m, landing in Halifax at 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Passengers in rows 1 to 5 in seats A, B, C, and D are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are being asked to self-isolate as required, monitor for symptoms and call 811 for advice.

Public health says it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to 14 days later. This would be up to, and including, Oct. 31.

Those present on the flight, but not in the identified rows, should continue to self-isolate and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until Oct 29.

NOVA SCOTIANS URGED TO AVOID CAMPBELLTON REGION

Nova Scotians are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel to New Brunswick’s Campbellton-Restigouche region, which is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, New Brunswick was reporting 50 active cases in the Campbellton-Restigouche region.

While there are no changes to Nova Scotia’s border policy, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has issued a travel advisory, asking residents to avoid the region, if possible.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED UNTIL NOVEMBER

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Nov. 1, unless government terminates or extends it before then.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: