HALIFAX -- The 2020 North American Indigenous Games have been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, scheduled to be held July 12-18 in Halifax, Aldershot, and Millbrook, N.S., had been called the 'largest multi-sport and cultural event ever to be held in Atlantic Canada'.

“The collective goal for all of us at this time is to keep everyone safe and healthy,” says Tex Marshall, President of NAIG 2020. “To abide by the recommendations and guidance of the Nova Scotia government and its healthcare professionals is critical to slowing and eliminating this pandemic, even if it means the delay of something amazing. We at NAIG 2020 are proud of Nova Scotia’s remarkable and unfaltering efforts during this crisis.”