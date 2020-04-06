HALIFAX -- Another staff member at a Nova Scotia long-term care facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Northwood is the latest facility to be affected by the virus after an employee at its Halifax campus tested positive for COVID-19.

Two staff members employed with Northwood’s home-care program have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We are working with Public Health and the Department of Health and Wellness to complete contact tracing and ensure appropriate measures are put in place,” said Northwood in a statement on its website.

“All known potential staff contacts have been notified and any potential resident contacts are being swabbed and will be on precautions and regularly monitored for symptoms.”

Northwood says all residents, clients and families of those affected by the confirmed cases will be contacted.

A number of Nova Scotia long-term care facilities have confirmed cases of COVID-19, including:

Nova Scotia announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 262.