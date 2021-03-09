SYDNEY, N.S. -- The struggles of the restaurant industry are well documented, so imagine opening one on the eve of the pandemic.

A pair of restaurant owners in Sydney did it, and despite the odds, they're now celebrating a first anniversary.

"Overcoming so many obstacles," said Joseph Matheson. "Community. Friendship. Family. Just everything. It all kind of leads to today."

It was one year ago on Tuesday that JJ's Plant-Based Eats in Sydney first opened its doors. But after just seven days in business, they had to close because of the sudden onset of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Though they did their best to stay positive, the risk was real that they might be closed for good.

"It was one of those moments that we were like 'oh no. This is the worst timing ever,'"Matheson said.

The brand-new restaurant remained closed for nearly three months before finally reopening in June, though at first, it was take-out only.

On Tuesday, the dining room was as full as it could be under the current conditions.

"Even being closed, we did receive a number of messages," said James MacDonald. "Support from people in the community. From people all over. We also had a number of gift cards that were bought. Also here locally. People from away, for their family members back home. Or when they were going to be able to get back home."

The pandemic has been particularly tough on the restaurant industry and so many businesses haven't made it.

Then, there was the added challenge of being one of the first plant-based places to eat in town.

For MacDonald's wife, watching her husband and his friend take a big risk that's paid off has been emotional.

"I don't think 'proud' even comes close to how I feel for James and Joey," said Chloe MacDonald. "I think it's just really exciting that they both took a leap of faith and are making their dreams happen."

Matheson said it's because of the community that the restaurant is still open.

As they capped off Tuesday's celebrations by cutting the cake, the feeling is that if they could make it through that first year, they'll be able to tackle whatever comes next.

"Years and years and years," Matheson said. "That's the plan."