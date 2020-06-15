POINT-DU-CHENE, N.B. -- It's been nine months since Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Maritimes.

Damage was widespread and nine months later -- some businesses and marinas have made their repairs and are set to re-open.

Donald Boudreau won’t soon forget the night Hurricane Dorian washed over the Point-du-Chene wharf.

"During the storm, at one point, when there was a surge the water actually covered the road and part of the wharf but the worst was the waves, with the high winds," said Boudreau, the Point-du-Chene Harbour Authority president.

Those waves and high winds caused a lot of damage and the repairs have been extensive and expensive.

To protect against future storms, the shops and restaurants have been raised a couple metres off the ground.

"I think the buildings are now a bit better protected," Boudreau said.

Flo Rule has been coming to the Point-du-Chenewharf for decades, usually hoping to catch bass or mackerel.

"I’m kind of a wharf rat," Rule said.

She’s impressed with the improvements.

"I think they are doing a terrific job," she said. "I like their zeal to get it done get it done and get it prepared."

The nearby Shediac Bay Yacht Club was hammered by Dorian, too.

"It was a real mess," said yacht club manager Gerry O’Brien.

The two-metre storm surge pushed by a northeasterly wind tossed the boats like toys and badly damaged the docks.

The cost to rebuild was about $2.2 million and it will be bigger and better, with capacity for 172 berths. Another section still under construction will add room for another 24 boats.

O'Brien is eyeing June 26 as opening day.

"It will be one of the nicest marinas around," O'Brien said. "It’s state of the art as far as docks go and the power, the electricity, everything."

Back at Point-du-Chene, some of the businesses will open later this week, while others that were hit harder by Hurricane Dorian will open closer to the end of June.

To comply with physical distancing regulations, the wharf authority has put up signs to remind people to spread out but for the most part, visitors are encouraged to be responsible and enjoy the wharf but be safe at the same time.