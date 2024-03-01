ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Registry launched for New Brunswickers affected by this week’s heavy rain, flooding

    Water rises up to the doorsteps of Sussex-area homes in New Brunswick on Feb. 29, 2024. Water rises up to the doorsteps of Sussex-area homes in New Brunswick on Feb. 29, 2024.
    Share

    The province of New Brunswick says people can now register property damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding this week.

    Parts of southern New Brunswick received 50 to near 150 mm of rain Wednesday into Thursday, resulting in flooded roads and basements, and forced some people from their homes.

    The province says the program is for residents, tenants, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

    People who want to register or have questions can call 1-888-298-8555. The phone line is open between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

    People can also register online.

    “Reporting damage to the government as soon as possible is an important part of the provincial damage assessment and recovery process,” reads a release on the province’s website. “This reporting process is essential to determining if the criteria for a Disaster Financial Assistance program has been met.”

    The province is also reminding those affected to:

    • contact their insurance companies immediately to report damage.
    • take photos of damage to their homes or properties.
    • keep receipts of any repairs and replacement purchases.
    • log the number of hours of work undertaken for residents who are cleaning their own properties, or family members or those who have assisted in the cleanup of their property.

    People can call the Office of the Consumer Advocate for Insurance at 1-888-283-5111 if they have issues with their insurer.

    The deadline to register is May 24.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Two arsons under investigation by London police

      The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.

    • McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

      London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract. He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News