Registry launched for New Brunswickers affected by this week’s heavy rain, flooding

The province of New Brunswick says people can now register property damage caused by heavy rainfall and flooding this week.

Parts of southern New Brunswick received 50 to near 150 mm of rain Wednesday into Thursday, resulting in flooded roads and basements, and forced some people from their homes.

The province says the program is for residents, tenants, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

People who want to register or have questions can call 1-888-298-8555. The phone line is open between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

People can also register online.

“Reporting damage to the government as soon as possible is an important part of the provincial damage assessment and recovery process,” reads a release on the province’s website. “This reporting process is essential to determining if the criteria for a Disaster Financial Assistance program has been met.”

The province is also reminding those affected to:

contact their insurance companies immediately to report damage.

take photos of damage to their homes or properties.

keep receipts of any repairs and replacement purchases.

log the number of hours of work undertaken for residents who are cleaning their own properties, or family members or those who have assisted in the cleanup of their property.

People can call the Office of the Consumer Advocate for Insurance at 1-888-283-5111 if they have issues with their insurer.

The deadline to register is May 24.

