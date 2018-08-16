Featured
Saint John police issue Canada-wide warrants for escaped convicts
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 12:06PM ADT
Canada-wide warrants have been issued for two inmates who've escaped a halfway house in Saint John.
On Aug. 8, 26-year-old Nico Soubliere escaped after cutting off an electronic monitoring anklet.
Saint John police also say that 27-year-old James Halleran left the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on July 31.
Soubliere is serving a six-year, eight-month sentence for manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm.
Halleran is serving an 8-year sentence for assault and firearm charges.
Anyone with information should call the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).