Second man facing murder charge in death of Vernon Doucet 2 years ago
A second man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Vernon Doucet in Concession, N.S., more than two years ago.
According to RCMP, officers responded to a reported home invasion on Second Division Road around 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2022. They found Doucet, 64, severely injured. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the RCMP arrested 33-year-old Dillon Burton Deveau of Yarmouth, N.S.
He has been charged with second-degree murder and appeared in Digby provincial court Tuesday where he was remanded into custody.
Last month, 33-year-old Tyler Langford of Weymouth, N.S., was arrested. He was also charged with second-degree murder and remanded into custody.
A news release from police Tuesday says officers believe Deveau and Langford are responsible for Doucet’s murder and don't expect any other arrests to be made.
Two animals euthanized after being injured during Calgary Stampede rodeo
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday had to be euthanized, the second animal to die during this year's competition, event organizers confirmed.
'Unplanned thermal generation outage' among issues leading to Alberta grid alert
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
BREAKING Ontario says 9 cases of listeriosis are linked to recall for plant-based refrigerated beverages
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Tourist who left car to take photos trampled to death by elephants in South Africa
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
Design of websites and apps makes protecting privacy harder: report
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada says a review of websites and mobile apps has found that deceptive design patterns that make it difficult for people to protect their privacy are not only prevalent but often worse among those geared toward children.
Mayor of town where Munro lived would 'consider' amending monument honouring her
For the mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro spent much of her adult life, the monument honouring her outside the local library should be left unchanged -- an affirmation that for Clinton, Ont., the Nobel laureate will always be considered a cherished member of the community.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Citing personal reasons, Green Party deputy leader steps down
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault announced Tuesday he's stepping down, citing 'personal reasons.' Pedneault – who spent 14 years working in conflict areas he now says he expects to return to – broke the news alongside a 'heartbroken' Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Ottawa.
LCBO scraps plan to open 5 stores to bar and restaurant owners for one day
The LCBO says it has scrapped a plan to temporarily reopen five stores to allow bar and restaurant owners to buy alcohol amid the ongoing strike after the Crown corporation said the union threatened to picket at these locations.
Rising GTA track star, family facing deportation to Jamaica given 1-year reprieve to stay in Canada
A GTA track star and his family who were facing imminent deportation to Jamaica have been given a one-year reprieve to stay in Canada.
Hurricane Beryl remnants to arrive in the GTA. Here is when the rain starts
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
Two animals euthanized after being injured during Calgary Stampede rodeo
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday had to be euthanized, the second animal to die during this year's competition, event organizers confirmed.
Family of missing Calgary senior concerned for her wellbeing
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a senior missing since Monday.
Grizzly bears back in crosshairs as Alberta lifts hunting ban in select cases
Alberta’s government is allowing targeted hunts on 'problem' grizzly bears after a nearly 20-year ban on hunting the threatened species.
Drivers asked to avoid 23 Avenue near South Edmonton Common this weekend
The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.
More drugs, guns, cash seized during follow-up investigation by ALERT Red Deer
A follow-up conducted after a May 2024 investigation led ALERT Red Deer's organized crime team to more firearms, drugs and cash.
Leduc city council overturns decision to establish emergency winter shelter
Leduc's city council has rescinded its decision two weeks ago to approve a winter emergency shelter.
Boy riding e-scooter struck by car and severely injured crossing street
A 12-year-old boy riding an electric scooter was severely injured after a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Viau and Metropolitan boulevards in Saint-Leonard, Montreal police (SPVM) say. The boy was riding an e-scooter and crossing the street when a car turning right struck him, according to the SPVM.
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
Driver killed following single-vehicle rollover in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa paramedics say one person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Monday night in the city's south end.
You can buy a century-old inn in Ottawa for $5.9 million
A century-old Ottawa Inn, once rated as one of the top 10 inns in Canada and the former home of John McGee, is for sale. According to a listing on Realtor.ca, McGee's Inn on Daly Avenue is on the market for $5.9 million.
Pair arrested after car gets stuck on Gatineau, Que. golf course while fleeing police
Two people are facing a laundry list of charges after their vehicle got stuck on a Gatineau golf course while trying to flee from police.
Knife seized, young man charged, after stealing from vendor at downtown London festival
A downtown event over the weekend saw a 17-year-old boy arrested. On Sunday, in the area of Wellington Street and Dufferin Avenue, police say a group of young people were spotted taking something from a vendor, without paying.
Reports of woman pointing a handgun at downtown drivers leads to arrest
A London woman has been arrested after witnesses reported seeing a person pointing a handgun at drivers in the downtown area. Around 7 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted about a woman with a gun in the area of Wellington Street and Horton Street.
WANTED: St. Thomas police identify suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Keegan Harvey, 20, is wanted for one count of arson – disregard for human life, and one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
WEATHER STATEMENT Here's when Hurricane Beryl's remnants are expected to storm through the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Strange vandalism will cost business $120,000 in damages
Grey Bruce police are investigating two cases of mischief on Sideroad 30 in Chatsworth.
Barrie firefighters kept busy with two car fires on Highway 400
Two cars on Barrie's section of Highway 400 occurred within two hours of each other.
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
One dead in single ATV crash in northern Ontario
One person is dead following a crash involving a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on a northern Ontario highway Monday morning, the fourth in the region since April.
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
Protesters announce plan to leave University of Guelph encampment
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Guelph say they’ll end their encampment on July 15.
-
Concern for missing 44-year-old woman
Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodstock.
Man charged with impaired driving after Tecumseh crash
A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.
40 people try to catch 2 lost sheep near E.C. Row Expressway
A Chatham-Kent animal sanctuary recruited the help of about 40 people to try to catch two sheep near E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.
Arrests made in Chatham after reports of people canvassing for work
Police in Chatham-Kent have made two arrests after reports that a man and a woman were canvassing the area of William Street north in Chatham for concrete work opportunities.
Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 in child exploitation investigation
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
'People are trickling back': Thousands of workers return to downtown Winnipeg offices
CTV News contacted four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers to get a sense of how many workers have returned to their respective offices as of June 2023 and how those numbers compared to how many each employed downtown in 2019.
Judge in murder trial weighs motivations of admitted Winnipeg serial killer
A judge is expected to decide this week whether a man who admitted to killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg did so because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode or was driven by a rare form of perverse sexual interest.
Heat warnings in effect for much of Sask.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
SGI, SaskTel both highly profitable, province reports
Saskatchewan's Crown corporations are reporting their annual profits this week. Both SGI and SaskTel had only good news to share when it came to the dollars and cents of the respective operations.
City of Regina officially proclaims 'Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week'
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters took the step of officially proclaiming July 10-16 as Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week in celebration of the long running music festival.
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
Heat warnings in effect for much of Sask.
Many parts of Saskatchewan are under a heat warning on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
SGI, SaskTel both highly profitable, province reports
Saskatchewan's Crown corporations are reporting their annual profits this week. Both SGI and SaskTel had only good news to share when it came to the dollars and cents of the respective operations.
'Really frustrating': Affordable rental building in Surrey to be torn down for high rises
Dozens of residents of an affordable rental building in Surrey will be forced to look for a new place to live after council unanimously voted to move forward with a new development.
Multiple firearms charges for B.C. man in CBSA 'ghost gun' investigation
A B.C. man has been charged with several offences after a border services investigation into 3D-printed "ghost guns."
Driver arrested for impairment after Maple Ridge hit-and-run crash, RCMP say
Police in Maple Ridge say a driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision that sent a cyclist to hospital Monday evening.
B.C. heat wave: 24 more temperature records broken
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.