    • Second man facing murder charge in death of Vernon Doucet 2 years ago

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A second man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Vernon Doucet in Concession, N.S., more than two years ago.

    According to RCMP, officers responded to a reported home invasion on Second Division Road around 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2022. They found Doucet, 64, severely injured. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

    Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the RCMP arrested 33-year-old Dillon Burton Deveau of Yarmouth, N.S.

    He has been charged with second-degree murder and appeared in Digby provincial court Tuesday where he was remanded into custody.

    Last month, 33-year-old Tyler Langford of Weymouth, N.S., was arrested. He was also charged with second-degree murder and remanded into custody.

    A news release from police Tuesday says officers believe Deveau and Langford are responsible for Doucet’s murder and don't expect any other arrests to be made.

