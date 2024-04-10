SiRT looking for SUV driver following fatal February crash in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it is looking for the driver of a dark-coloured SUV following a fatal crash in Hammons Plains two months ago.

SiRT says the SUV was passed by a black truck and police vehicles before the crash on Feb 26.

A previous news release from the RCMP says officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a black truck in the 1800 block area of Hammonds Plains Road as part of ongoing investigations.

The vehicle allegedly fled the scene and turned onto Glen Arbour Way, hitting a power pole and stopping in a ditch near Skye Crescent.

The driver, a 22-year-old Bedford man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP then referred the matter to SiRT.

SiRT says it is looking for more information about the incident.

Investigators are asking the driver, passengers in the SUV, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to call 902-943-2337. General inquiries can also be made by calling 1-855-450-2010.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.