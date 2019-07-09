

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP is asking people in the St. Stephen area to check their properties as they continue to search for a missing woman.

The RCMP initially said Edith Lorraine Williams was last seen on Prince William Street, walking towards King Street, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Now police say they have learned the 68-year-old woman was last seen near the Civic Centre in St. Stephen around 7 p.m. Sunday.

She was reported missing to police shortly after midnight.

Police say Williams has a medical condition that may cause her to be disoriented.

The RCMP, as well as Ground Search and Rescue volunteers from across New Brunswick and the Department of Natural Resources, have been searching the area, but haven’t been able to locate her.

An RCMP helicopter is also assisting in the search.

Police are asking people in the St. Stephen and surrounding areas to check their properties, especially buildings such as sheds and garages, for signs of the missing woman.

Williams is five-foot-six inches tall and 140 pounds. She has short, salt-and-pepper-coloured hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing knee-length dark shorts, a grey T-shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP.