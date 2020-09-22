HALIFAX -- The centre of Hurricane Teddy is still hundreds of kilometres away from the Maritimes, but the storm is already bringing heavy rain, strong winds and pounding waves to the region.

The wild weather has prompted a number of closures and cancellations in Nova Scotia, where many schools dismissed students early as a precaution.

Provincial beaches along the south and eastern shores closed at noon, along with a number of provincial campgrounds and parks.

The storm is also affecting transportation and travel. The Halifax Stanfield International Airport has cancelled all departing and arriving flights scheduled for Tuesday while Northumberland Ferries and Marine Atlantic have cancelled ferry service.

In Halifax, ferry service was suspended Tuesday afternoon and transit service will shut down at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, officials are urging sightseers to stay away from the coast due to the threat of storm surges.

POWER OUTAGES EXPECTED

Nova Scotia Power has mobilized over 300 crews from within Atlantic Canada to respond to the storm, with workers positioned from Yarmouth to Cape Breton.

With strong winds in the forecast, power outages are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. As of 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 26 active outages affecting 668 customers across the province.

The utility says crews will begin to restore power when conditions are considered safe.

WEATHER WARNINGS IN EFFECT

There are a number of weather warnings and watches in effect as Hurricane Teddy approaches the Maritimes.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for most of Nova Scotia. Wind warnings are also in effect in some areas, along with storm surge and tropical storm warnings.

Tropical cyclone statements are in effect for all of Nova Scotia.

Rainfall warnings, tropical storm watches and tropical cyclone statements have been issued for Prince Edward Island.

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick are under rainfall warnings.

TEDDY EXPECTED TO HIT AS POST-TROPICAL STORM

CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell, says Hurricane Teddy regained Category 2 strength overnight. However, it is expected to hit the Maritimes as a post-tropical storm on Wednesday, with impacts felt on Tuesday.

“It is showing signs of transitioning to a post-tropical storm, including an increase in size and a more asymmetrical shape,” explained Mitchell.

“Teddy is forecast to enter the marine waters of the Maritimes as a Category 1 hurricane then complete a transition to a post-tropical storm as it approaches the eastern Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia Wednesday morning.”

Mitchell said weather conditions will continue to deteriorate Tuesday afternoon and evening across the Maritimes.

“Tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia Tuesday afternoon, evening and night.”

Mitchell said some inland communities could see wind gusts as high as 60 km/h to 80 km/h while coastal communities could see wind gusts of 80 km/h to 100 km/h.

This is a developing story. More to come.