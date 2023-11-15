ATLANTIC
    • Teen charged in connection with weekend shooting in Sussex, N.B.

    A New Brunswick teen is facing several charges after a shooting in Sussex prompted an Alert Ready message early Saturday morning.

    RCMP officers responded to an establishment on Main Street in Sussex around 1 a.m. Saturday.

    Police say a person had been shot and the shooter fled the scene.

    An officer also reportedly heard another shot while on their way to the scene.

    Police say one person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Just before 2 a.m., the RCMP issued an Alert Ready message for the Sussex region.

    Residents were advised to stay in their homes with their doors locked, and others were asked to avoid the area.

    Police said they were searching for a 19-year-old male who they believed was armed and dangerous.

    Officers found the teen behind a business on Main Street about 30 minutes later.

    He was arrested and the Alert Ready was cancelled at 3 a.m.

    Jacob St Peters appeared in Saint John provincial court on Tuesday and was charged with:

    • two counts of intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person
    • using a prohibited weapon without reasonable precautions for the safety of others
    • possession of a prohibited weapon without a licence
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • pointing a firearm
    • possession of a firearm while knowing the serial number had been tampered with

    St Peters was remanded into custody and was scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing, and they are asking anyone with information to call the Sussex RCMP at 506-433-7700.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

