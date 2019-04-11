

CTV Atlantic





A Fredericton radio host who allegedly solicited sex from an FBI agent posing as a 13-year-old girl is being treated for anxiety and depression as he remains in custody in Puerto Rico.

According to court documents obtained by CTV News, Trevor Doyle is also being treated for high blood pressure.

The 44-year-old man was arrested in Puerto Rico last week and charged with attempted sexual enticement of a minor.

Doyle is accused of asking a 13-year-old girl to meet him at a beach so she could perform oral sex on him. Court documents state that Doyle chatted with the girl using a text messaging app, and that he was aware of her age.

The documents also state that Doyle instructed the teen to delete the text messages.

However, the girl was actually an FBI officer working undercover, and Doyle was arrested on the beach early in the morning on April 3.

Doyle has been in custody in a San Juan jail since his arrest. Court documents state Doyle was ordered to be detained on the basis of being a flight risk and danger to the community.

Doyle waived his right to a preliminary hearing during a court appearance Monday.

Conviction on the charge carries a minimum prison sentence of 10 years to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Doyle is the longtime morning show host on Capital 106.9 FM in Fredericton.

The station is owned by Bell Media, which also owns and operates CTV Atlantic.

Trent McGrath, the vice-president of Bell Media Radio Atlantic, has confirmed that Doyle has been suspended from Capital FM.