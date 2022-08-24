'We all have to be more aware': N.S. cyclist who was struck by car calls for more road safety

A Nova Scotia cyclist has become an unexpected road safety advocate after surviving a serious accident in Chester, N.S., earlier this month.

Jean Roy, 59, was clipped from behind by a passing vehicle on Aug. 13.

"I just got hit from behind by a mirror, by a vehicle, [and] ended up in the ditch," Roy told CTV News Wednesday.

His injuries were significant: three broken ribs, a concussion, a punctured lung and lots of scrapes, cuts, bruises and sprains.

Adding insult to injury, Jean says the driver circled back but didn't stick around.

Pieces of a broken mirror at the scene helped local police.

"Our investigators have since determined that the SUV that was involved was a red Ford Escape," said N.S. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall.

"We've actually since been able to identify the vehicle involved and speak with the driver of that vehicle, who is cooperating with the investigation at this point.”

Astonishingly, Jean's partner, Lisa Christensen, also survived a hit and run incident on a bike in Hong Kong years ago.

On the day of the accident, she had a bad feeling and called him.

"He picked up and he said, 'I can't talk, but I've had an accident," she said. "'I've been hit by a car.'"

Jean Roy's bike following the hit-and-run in Chester, N.S. (Courtesy: Lisa Christensen)

With more and more Maritimers getting around on two wheels, cycling safety is becoming more of a priority around here.

Last month, hundreds rallied in Halifax, just days after a cyclist was struck there.

Now, on the slow road to recovery, Jean is anxious to get back on his bike but knows it won't happen anytime soon.

He's still committed to fundraising for this year's Ride for Cancer, a cause both he and Lisa believe strongly in supporting.

In the meantime, both find themselves in an unusual role they never asked for or expected: safety advocates.

"We all have to be more aware on the road, whether we're walking, cycling or driving," said Christensen.

"Every parent can't wait to show their kids how to ride a bike," said Roy. "That's how we all end up riding our bikes around, and hopefully, it won't take a ten-year-old kid to die to bring more awareness to this.”

"We all have to make an effort to do better, and I'm thinking, drivers, cyclists — there's room for improvement."