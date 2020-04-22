MONCTON, N.B. -- The wife of an RCMP officer killed in the Moncton shootings almost six years ago is shining a spotlight on support for first responders as another Maritime province copes with tragedy.

Angela Gevaudan says the events of that day will always be with her and the healing process is a continuous one.

Her husband, Const. Fabrice Gevaudan, along with constables Dave Ross and Doug Larche, was killed when a gunman targeted police officers in Moncton in June 2014.

She empathizes with those suffering in Nova Scotia, after 22 people lost their lives in a violent weekend rampage that spanned 16 crime scenes in several different communities.

“I think of the families and the loved ones who are involved. I think of the first responders who are, who are trying to do the best they can in sorting through things as they unfold,” says Gevaudan.

Gevaudan works with the Wounded Warriors Foundation, which has launched the Nova Scotia Strong First Responder Fund. The fund is dedicated to helping first responders who were involved in the incident and their families.

“It’s going to be dedicated specifically to the first responders who are working on this incident,” she says.

“Those who are processing the scenes currently, those who are going to be processing the evidence and information for months to come and those who are dealing with the families.”

First responders have been, and will continue to be, exposed to disturbing information as the lengthy investigation unfolds.

“They need to know there are resources and programs available specifically to them that address the unique needs of this type of work,” she says.

Gevaudan says not everyone will need immediate help dealing with the incident. Others might develop symptoms of things like post-traumatic stress or compassion fatigue months, or even years, down the road.

Resources from the Nova Scotia Strong Fund are available immediately and Gevaudan encourages anyone who needs help to reach out when they’re ready.