

THE CANADIAN PRESS





A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain and snow to much of Eastern and Central Canada has closed schools, flooded streets and knocked out power to thousands today as temperatures plummet.

Weather warnings remained in place in much of the region, cautioning that Sunday's nasty storm system could deliver a one-two punch as plunging temperatures cause slush, pooling water and any precipitation to flash freeze.

Schools in much of New Brunswick were closed today, and some offices and universities were delaying their openings following rains that left some streets in areas like Saint John submerged under ice-clogged waters.

NB Power reported about 2,800 customers were without electricity, while Nova Scotia Power said about 32 outages were affecting just over 1,200 customers.

Environment Canada was forecasting flurries and ice pellets or freezing rain in New Brunswick this morning changing to snow in the afternoon with winds gusting to 40 km/h, and wind chill temperatures as low as minus 50 Celsius.

Wind and rainfall warnings have been posted in central Nova Scotia, while in Prince Edward Island a flash freeze warning has been issued with rain showers expected to change to flurries early in the afternoon.

Newfoundland is dealing with wind and rainfall warnings, with 20 millimetres of precipitation forecast for the south coast, along with 50 km/h winds gusting to 80 and even 100 km/h in some areas.

In Quebec and Ontario the snow has largely stopped falling, but extreme cold warnings remain in place.

Montreal and Ottawa are looking at daytime highs of just minus 15 to 17 with icy wind chills as low as minus 40 where exposed skin can suffer frostbite in just minutes.

Sunday's snow storm caused some flight cancellations at airports across the affected regions, and in Montreal they even cancelled a festival dedicated to... snow.

The City said it was suspending the Fete des Neiges due to the snowy, windy and cold weather as well as the dangerous conditions on Quebec's roads.

Here’s a look at some of the side streets in downtown Fredericton this morning. The main roads are in better shape...but you’ll want to give yourself plenty of time to travel if you’re on the roads today. @CTVAtlantic #NBStorm pic.twitter.com/L4uHbRafpY — Cory McGraw (@McgrawCory) January 21, 2019

A look at Smythe Street in #Fredericton this morning. Snowbanks on snowbanks. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/alDaPYW16d — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) January 21, 2019

Crews are getting to secondary streets as much as possible now. Sidewalks are a work in progress too. #nbstorm pic.twitter.com/snr4Hc0m03 — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) January 21, 2019