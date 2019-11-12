HALIFAX -- Winter has arrived early in New Brunswick, resulting in icy roads and school closures across the province.

The snow started falling in some areas Monday evening and continued through the night into the early-morning hours.

The snow switched to freezing rain early Tuesday morning, making for a messy morning commute.

All schools in the Anglophone West and Anglophone North school districts are closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

The NBCC Woodstock campus remains open, but classes are cancelled for the day. The NBCC Miramichi campus will remain closed until noon. Classes will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Police in New Brunswick are warning motorists to drive slowly and for the road conditions.

It’s mostly a rain event in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, where police are asking motorists to adjust their speed to avoid hydroplaning.

Some flights are also being affected by the wet and wintry weather, so travellers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.