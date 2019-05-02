

CTV Atlantic





Winter is long gone, but many Halifax-area roads and highways are still pockmarked with the nasty potholes left behind.

Thousands of potholes have already been filled in the Halifax Regional Municipality, but almost 2,000 remain a hazard as motorists and cyclists attempt to navigate the bumpy roads.

Allan Street is just one of the many roads riddled with a plethora of potholes.

“It’s dangerous. You have to pay attention,” said Martha Faron, who was trying to avoid the potholes while biking on the street Wednesday.

“It’s an added element to biking. We take our smooth roads for granted.”

Brynn Langille, a spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality, says the city has repaired 3,039 potholes since Nov. 1, but there are many more to fix.

“There are still approximately 1,900 left that are open on our list,” she said.

While the potholes may be bad for bicycles, they’re bringing in business at local auto-repair shops.

Langille says motorists have been filing complaints with the city as they try to recoup the cost of busted-up vehicles.

“The average number of claims that we’ve received over the last four years is around 181. This year we’re sitting around 189,” she said.

As for highways, the province is in full-blown repair mode; May and June will be busy as crews work to repair damaged roads.

“Safety is a priority for us and our crews and, of course, for the travelling public,” said Darcey MacBain of the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

“We’re going to get to them. In the meantime, be patient and be careful.”

Looking on the bright side, Langille says the warmer spring weather will make it easier to make more permanent pothole repairs.

“Our cold-patch product is used during the winter months. However, since there’s no heat to actually secure it, it can sometimes act as more of a band-aid fix.”

She says the city uses hot asphalt in the spring and summer months, which sticks better and lasts longer.