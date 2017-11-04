A vigil is being held in Saint John to remember beloved dentist, Cindy McCormick, and shed light on domestic violence.

McCormick was murdered two weeks ago at Lake Louise and her partner Bob Kaine is the only suspect, but he’s also dead.

She’s described as funny and fearless by friends and colleagues - they say the situation has been difficult to come to terms with.

“Because of this, we really need to stop being silent,” says McCormick’s friend, Erica Grutzner. “We need to talk to our friends.”

“It’s unbelievable still that it’s happened,” says another friend, Charlotte Lammers. “I can’t even imagine.”

Police in Alberta say McCormick’s body was found in a Chateau Lake Louise hotel room.

Across the border in British Columbia, officers found the body of her partner, 52-year-old Bob Kaine, who was a firefighter in Saint John.

Saturday afternoon, McCormick’s friends gathered firewood to prepare for the evening vigil on Sand Cove Road.

Her friends say they will be acknowledging the way in which she died by having someone speak about domestic violence.

They’ll also be handing out purple ribbons - the colour associated with domestic violence awareness.

Grutzner says the group decided to include elements of domestic violence in the vigil as a way to help others.

“We’ve decided to do this as a way to share this tragedy to let others know that there is help out there,” she says.

“Even if we can help one person…Cindy would love that,” says Lammers.

From her vibrant coloured hair and the personality to match it, Grutzner says she will read a long list of McCormick’s best qualities.

Grutzner says she will say something, then everyone at the vigil will respond with “for Cindy.”

She says there’s a large list of sentiments to be said.

Beyond being a caring friend and colleague, Lammers says McCormick was also an incredible mother of two children.

Lammers says there will be a memory box at the vigil where those attending can write down a memory and leave it for her children.

“Just so they know all the wonderful things that their mother did cause she’s just awesome.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.