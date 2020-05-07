Mother’s Day Breakfast Cookies
Published Thursday, May 7, 2020 2:58PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Makes 15 cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 cups oats (I used large flake)
- 1/4 cup ground flax
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup nut butter (I used peanut butter)
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds
- 1/2 cup raisins
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, drop ¼ cup of dough on the baking sheet.
- Flatten with a spoon.
- Bake at 325 for 15 min
