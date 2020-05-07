HALIFAX -- Makes 15 cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups oats (I used large flake)
  • 1/4 cup ground flax
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup nut butter (I used peanut butter)
  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1/2 cup raisins

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl.
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, drop ¼ cup of dough on the baking sheet.
  3. Flatten with a spoon.
  4. Bake at 325 for 15 min