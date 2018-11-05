

CTV Atlantic





Crosswalks are supposed to be safe places for pedestrians.

But some people say a crosswalk in Dartmouth is so dangerous it should be removed after a woman was seriously injured there on Friday night when she was struck by a Halifax Transit bus.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Rod Gosse lives near the crosswalk, which is at the corner of Portland Street and Jersey Avenue.

“In my honest opinion, there's no reason to have this crosswalk here, it should be removed,” Gosse said.

He's seen plenty of traffic accidents here over the years and believes it's time for this crosswalk to go.

“The bottom of the hill is where the light is where people stop,” Gosse said. “So, by the time people go through the light, they're going to pick up and accelerate again. By the time they get to this crosswalk, the speed is faster; obviously people can get hurt that much faster because people are going faster.”

It’s the same crosswalk where 16-year-old Mary Beth Chaulk was hit and killed by a car in 2006.

Since then, changes have been made, but the one thing Chaulk's mother really wanted, didn't happen.

“One of the big things though that we asked for was for it to be removed,” said Tina Chaulk, Mary-Beth’s mother.“It’s an unnecessary crosswalk as there are intersections on either side of it.”

The city did put in new flashing and LED lights last year, along with a pedestrian safety island.

“That particular crosswalk was assessed a couple of years ago and it was deemed that it was still warranted to be there based on pedestrian volume,” said Halifax Regional Municipality spokesman Nick Ritcey.

Norm Collins of the Nova Scotia Crosswalk Safety Society doesn't think the crosswalk should be eliminated, but he does think there are ways to make it safer.

“If you had a speed hump at a hundred metres, and appropriate signage … guaranteed, I've experienced it, that will slow vehicles down,” Collins said.

Collins would like to see more crosswalks like this one, with crosswalk safety flags, and reflective tape on the posts.

The city says it's too early to consider any changes while the investigation is underway.

Halifax transit says it is cooperating with that investigation.

Police haven't provided an update on the women's condition.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.