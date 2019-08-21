

CTV Atlantic





A man and woman found dead inside a business in eastern New Brunswick last month died as the result of a murder-suicide.

Police responded to the fishing supply store in Pointe-Sapin, N.B., after receiving a 911 call at 7:30 a.m. on July 25.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman inside. A firearm was seized at the scene.

Police initially said they were treating the woman’s death as a homicide.

The RCMP has now concluded the investigation, which found that the man was responsible for the woman's death, and that he died as a result of self-inflicted wounds.

Police have not released their names, but say the 30-year-old woman was from Saint-Louis-de-Kent, and the 42-year-old man was from Saint-Charles.

Area residents previously told CTV News that the man and woman both worked at DJ Marine and that they had been in a relationship.

Police say, due to the circumstances surrounding the deaths, no charges will be laid.