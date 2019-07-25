

CTV Atlantic





A Pictou County man who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges was met with angry protesters as his case returned to court Wednesday.

David Oakley was set to be sentenced in Pictou provincial court Wednesday afternoon, but his lawyer requested an adjournment in order to deal with a personal matter.

Oakley previously pleaded guilty to three animal cruelty charges.

The charges were laid after SPCA officers removed seven dead puppies, a dead dog, and two injured dogs from Oakley’s home in February.

More than 30 animal-rights advocates gathered at the courthouse Wednesday, demanding justice for the dead and injured animals and a harsh sentence for Oakley. Some protesters travelled from other parts of the province, and even New Brunswick, to attend the sentencing.

They became angry when they learned the case had been delayed, again, and yelled at Oakley outside the courtroom.

“This court continues to make the wrong choice in allowing you to get away with being out and about, doing whatever the hell it is you please,” said Tammy Sutton. “You need to be held accountable for your actions and eventually it will happen.”

Brenda Gerrior said she hopes Oakley is sentenced to jail time and vowed to attend every court date until a decision is made.

“I’m angry because this has been going on for months. People have travelled from all across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to come here today to make sure that he’s put in jail and, you know, I will be here every court date to ensure that he gets what he deserves. Enough is enough,” said Gerrior.

“Animals are not a possession. They’re part of a family. They don‘t deserve this. These animals didn’t deserve this.”

Oakley is set to be sentenced Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, the SPCA says two dogs that were seized from his home -- Meeka and Biscuit -- are doing well and have found new homes.